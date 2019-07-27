Quiet Riot to play Canyon Santa Clarita

By Perry Smith

Sunday Signal Editor

It’s not everyday that the Santa Clarita Valley gets a chance to host the pioneers of a genre, but when Quiet Riot comes to town Saturday, Aug. 3, heavy metal fans will have a chance to hear one of the most famous rock bands in the world.

Touring with original member Frankie Banali, who carries the distinction of being the only member of the band to appear on every Quiet Riot release since the 1983 breakthrough album, “Metal Health,” the band stays true to the sound that led to millions of albums flying off the shelves.

For more than 30 years the band has epitomized rock ’n’ roll, and Banali has made sure the band remains true to form, touring with bassist Chuck Wright, guitarist Alex Grossi and vocalist James Durbin with the blessings and support from the family of Kevin DuBrow’s family. DuBrow, the group’s original vocalist, died in 2007.

For fans who wants to come down and “feel the noise” at Canyon Santa Clarita next month, make sure you have your tickets before the show sells out.

The opening sets are scheduled to be played by rock bands We are Wasted and Black List 9.

Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, by phone at 888-645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit WheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.