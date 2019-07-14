Sounds of U2 coming to Canyon Santa Clarita

By Perry Smith

Sunday Signal Editor

If you’re a fan of Bono, The Edge and the rest of the foursome from Ireland known around the world as U2, then there’s an upcoming show at Canyon Santa Clarita you won’t want to miss.

Hollywood U2, which is touted as “the most authentic tribute to U2,” according to a post from the upcoming show’s host, is scheduled to come to the Santa Clarita Valley on Friday, July 19.

The band has no doubt spurred countless tribute acts and performers who wish to sound like the world-famous rock stars, who hold the record for the highest-grossing concert tour of all-time, the praise for Hollywood U2 comes from the original band itself, which might be the highest form possible.

“He was the split of me … he sang beautifully,” according to the rock star himself, Bono, who praised Joe Hier, the lead singer of Hollywood U2, after the two performed a duet of “The Sweetest Thing” together.

It was not only the thrill of a lifetime for Hier, who was invited on stage in front of tens of thousands of fans for the moment, but the Wall Street Journal actually labeled the pairing one of the “10 Must-Watch Performances From U2’s ‘Innocence + Experience’ Tour.”