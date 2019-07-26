Students looking for donations to benefit low-income and homeless families

The Oasis, a project created by a group of Global Prep Academy students dedicated to collecting unused clothing and other donations to give back to those in need, is once again collecting donations for their next pop-up shop.



Students created The Oasis in hopes of bridging the gap between affluent and low-income families in the Santa Clarita community by creating pop-up shops, which provide free items, such as clothing, toiletries, feminine hygiene products and food to low-income and homeless families.



“We wanted it to be a way to support the community that we feel is marginalized, to help them get back on their feet or live comfortably,” said director Kaitlin Wilson in a previous interview with The Signal. “It’s just something we started because we felt there was a lack of resources, and we wanted to supplement that and temporarily aid these families.”



The Oasis hopes to begin extending their reach to offer more pop-up shops in the Los Angeles area and have scheduled their next event for Sept. 1 in Leimert Park, located in South Los Angeles.



“Homelessness is a huge problem as a whole, but is more prominent in L.A.,” Wilson added. “We’ve made so many connections with other nonprofits in that area, so we believe branching out could be potentially very successful and worthwhile as we hope to help as many people as possible.”



The Oasis is in need of donations of clothing, especially men’s, shoes, toiletries and nonperishable foods.



Donations for the pop-up shop are being accepted at Global Prep Academy, located at 23310 Cinema Drive, No. 105, in Valencia, or can be picked up via appointment. For more information, contact Kaitlin Wilson at [email protected] or visit theoasisscv.com.

