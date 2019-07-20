Thomas Oatway | Whose Patriotism Is Lagging?

The commentary by Michael Graham (July 10) failed to make the point that Democrats are unpatriotic, and Republicans are patriots. He devoted 75% of his arguments in attacking Nike and Colin Kaepernick over the Betsy Ross shoe controversy.

Kaepernick is an activist and certainly not a mainstream Democrat. Nike delayed its launch of the shoe “based on concerns that it could unintentionally offend and distract from the nation’s patriotic holiday.” This sounds like a gesture of patriotism on the part of Nike. This does not implicate all Democrats as unpatriotic. A majority of Democrats self-identify as moderate/conservative, not progressive liberals.

The Gallup Poll survey on patriotism found that fewer than half of U.S. adults are extremely proud to be Americans. It certainly should not come as a surprise that the Trump presidency is behind these lagging numbers. Every night on TV news we see abuse of children and families seeking asylum at our southern border, crowded in cages like animals, abused by agents, and hidden from congressional investigators.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell prides himself on being the “Grim Reaper,” responsible for killing responsible legislation like enhanced security and protection of our elections from Russian enemies.

Trump has filled his cabinet with corrupt, incompetent, and ineffective partisans, with many of them in “acting” roles. The capable few have fled the sinking ship of state, or have been dismissed. Alliances have been damaged, tariffs imposed, and treaties abandoned.

It should be no surprise that Americans long for leadership that will make us proud once again. Another election is coming in 2020, and we have an opportunity to correct a huge mistake and rescue our democratic republic.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia