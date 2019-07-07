Try something new this grilling season

Many people feel no backyard barbecue is complete without staples like hot dogs and hamburgers. But grillmasters need not feel beholden to such fare if their hearts and stomachs desire something less traditional.

One of the joys of grilling is that there is a seemingly endless array of foods that can be cooked over an open flame. Grilled foods can be lean and healthy while still providing that unmistakable flavor unique to the grill. People who want to expand their grilling horizons while still providing juicy, delicious fare can try the following recipe for Tandoori Turkey Burgers with Grilled Red Onions and Tomatoes from Karen Adler and Judith Fertig’s “The Gardener & The Grill” (Running Press).

Tandoori Turkey Burgers with Grilled Red Onions and Tomatoes

Serves 4

Turkey Burgers

1 pound ground turkey

1/4 cup fine, dry breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons plain yogurt

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon fine kosher or sea salt

Cumin Yogurt Sauce

1/2 cup plain yogurt

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

Kosher or sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Toppings

2 large red onions, thickly sliced

2 large beefsteak tomatoes, thickly sliced

4 seeded hamburger buns

Olive oil, for brushing

Kosher or sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 cup shredded lettuce

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Prepare a medium-hot fire in your grill.

In a large bowl, combine the ground turkey, breadcrumbs, yogurt, turmeric, coriander, cumin and salt until well-blended. Form into four 3/4-inch-thick patties.

For the cumin yogurt sauce, combine the cumin and yogurt together in a bowl until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Toss the shredded lettuce and cilantro in a bowl and set aside.

Lightly brush the sliced onions, tomatoes and cut side of the hamburger buns with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the patties, onions and tomatoes directly over the fire. Grill the tomatoes for about 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Turn the burgers once after 7 to 8 minutes, then grill for another 7 to 8 minutes, or until the burgers are no longer pink inside and an instant-read thermometer registers 160 F in the center of each patty.

Grill the onions for about 8 to 9 minutes, turning once halfway through the cooking time, or until softened and slightly charred. During the last minutes of grilling, toast the buns, cut side down, directly over the fire.

To serve, place a patty on each bun. Top with a slice of grilled onion, tomato and 1/4 cup of lettuce mixture and a dollop of yogurt sauce. Serve the extra grilled onion and tomato slices on the side.