A revolutionary hearing aid now comes in custom-fit

For many, hearing aids make a life-changing difference. It’s estimated that 48 million Americans have some form of hearing loss, and the majority of those individuals could benefit from hearing aids.

Like any other technology, hearing aids have made significant advancements to offer a better listening experience. While hearing aids of the past would simply amplify sound, today’s hearing aids do much more. The Oticon OPN is a groundbreaking hearing aid that has opened up a new world of options for the user.

The OPN is different from other hearing aids because it does not rely on directionality. Directionality is when the hearing aid focuses on one sound source and eliminates others. However, the OPN can quickly process multiple sounds at once. This allows you to hear better in crowded environments such as restaurants or parties. The OPN offers a variety of features for the modern hearing aid user including tinnitus therapy, internet connectivity, and rechargeable options. Now, it even comes in custom-fit options.

These five in-the-ear designs are perfect for users who prefer comfort and discretion. A professional takes an impression of your ear, and then a hearing aid is custom-made for you based on the replica of your inner ear. This line even features an invisible-in-canal option, which is Oticon’s smallest hearing aid ever.

Hearing aids have made big leaps in the past few years. If you are unfamiliar with today’s hearing aids — or haven’t tried them out in a while — it’s time to schedule a consultation. Your hearing healthcare professional can go over your options with you and help you determine the type of technology that is best for your needs.

