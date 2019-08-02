A V Party Rental’s Rusty Parr named president of California Rental Association

Rusty Parr, of Newhall’s A V Party Rentals, was recently elected as president of the California Rental Association, which has represented the equipment and party rental industry since the 1940s.



“It’s an honor and very humbling that my colleagues throughout the state appreciate me,” he said Friday. Parr assumed his new title with more than 15 years of service on the association’s board and previously held both the offices of treasurer and vice president.



In his new role, he will have the chance to lead the committee and board of directors, make decisions for the association and be involved in more association-related functions, according to an A V Party Rentals news release.



Parr added that part of the organization’s duties is to “keep our members abreast to what’s happening in California and with laws that could affect them, and come up with programs that will benefit our members.”



Issues the association is keeping a close eye on include diesel truck and machinery regulations required by the California Air Resources Board. With a longtime background in the party and events industry with A V Party Rentals, Parr’s goal is to “try and get members and nonmembers throughout the state up to date with laws that could affect the rental industry.”



Parr is president of A V Party Rentals, located at 23800 Newhall Ave. The business touts itself as a staple in the Santa Clarita Valley, providing a variety of event items that range from teaspoons to tents since 1968.

