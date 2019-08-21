Bill Miranda: Explore the arts in Santa Clarita

Art has the potential to inspire, teach and present a new perspective. In Santa Clarita, we are lucky to have a lively and active art community where artists are able to showcase their work.



With numerous public art pieces, murals, exhibits and even our very own self-guided public art tour, there are many ways to see the wonderful art our city has to offer.



We currently have a variety of art viewing opportunities — with more on the way — and I invite Santa Clarita residents and visitors to experience them!



As you’ve traveled through town this summer, you no doubt noticed the city’s newest addition to our collection of public art pieces.



Located in front of the Valencia Library, the “IMAG_NE” art sculpture uses giant Scrabble letters to encourage community members to use their imaginations and dream outside the box.



This art piece is particularly special because it is interactive — you can stand in the space of the second “I”! Don’t forget to bring a friend when you visit the art piece so you can have your picture taken, and afterward, share it on social media using the hashtag #ImagineSC.



Along with our public art pieces, there are also a number of different art exhibits you can visit in the city right now.



I recommend your first stop be The MAIN in Old Town Newhall to see “Abstract Realism” by artist Brad Sergi before the exhibit disappears on Sept. 10.



The name of this exhibit may seem peculiar at first because of the contradictory properties of abstract and realistic art, but abstract realism is, in fact, a real art form where imagery of the natural world collides with various patterns, colors and textures.



This collection of art will definitely put viewers’ imaginations to the test.



A truly unique exhibit is on display on the first floor of City Hall. “Quilts for All” showcases quilts of all colors, shapes and textures.



The Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild, whose members use their passion for quilting to help local nonprofit groups, created this beautiful exhibit. It is well worth a visit to City Hall, but make sure you stop by before it is taken down on Oct. 10!



Looking for the perfect way to cherish the days we have left of this summer? Head to the Newhall Community Center to see an exhibit titled “Summer of Color” by artist Madison Shafer.



The exhibit features Madison’s bright and colorful digital artwork, where each piece connects to the overarching message of striving to enjoy each of life’s moments. You will have the chance to view these great pieces until Nov. 13.



If you love photography, you will want to visit the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library to see an exhibit titled “The Ground Beneath Me; Not Above Me, So Enjoy Life …” by local photographer Mel Carll.



Even while battling cancer, Mel was able to continue pursuing his passion. With photographs that convey Mel’s appreciation for the beauty of the natural world, the exhibit reminds all to stay positive and love life. This exhibit will be available for viewing until Dec. 3.



The city is always looking to provide residents with a variety of art that has the potential to inspire our community, and I hope our residents will take the time to enjoy some of this amazing work! For more information about all things art in Santa Clarita, please go to santaclaritaarts.com.

