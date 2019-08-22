End-of-summer events coming to Santa Clarita

Summer may be coming close to an end, but the city of Santa Clarita has various events planned out to end the season.



For the final night of Summer Movies in the Park series, the public is invited to a free showing of “Captain Marvel” on Friday, Aug. 30. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, pillows, picnics and lawn chairs and can enjoy food and crafts from local vendors. The event is set to take place at William S. Hart Park, located at 24151 Newhall Ave., starting at 6 p.m.



The Knights of Improv and Comedy return for another season of laughs as part of their select performances for the year. The event is scheduled 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Canyon Theatre Guild, located at 24242 Main. St. in Newhall. The cost for adults is $10 and $8 for children and seniors.



For additional events, including upcoming music, open mic night and craft shows, visit santaclaritaarts.com.

