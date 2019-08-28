‘Food for Fines’ returns to SCV libraries

The Santa Clarita Public Library will launch its annual Food for Fines program during the month of September in partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, Salvation Army and Santa Clarita Grocery.



This program allows customers to donate food items to remove up to $20 of overdue library fines or replacement card fees.



“We wanted to celebrate National Library Card Sign-up Month, but we chose to focus on getting our current cardholders back in the library and using their library cards instead by doing two goods with one project,” Library Administrator Gina Roberson said.



Each branch is planned to have a donation collection barrel set up near the service desk where customers can donate items.



While any donation is welcome and customers are encouraged to donate as much as they want, the most-needed items include canned foods, dry goods and select toiletry items.



Each item grants the customer up to $5 to use toward a library fine or replacement card fee up to $20, according to library staff.



All of the donations will then be given to the nonprofits that will then work to distribute the donated items to those in the community.



For more information about the Food for Fines program or for a full list of needed donation items, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com or contact Library Administrator Gina Roberson at [email protected] or 661-799-6105.

