Local students recognized for educational honors

Former Santa Clarita students make Pacific University’s dean list



Former Santa Clarita Valley students Andrew Cesta and Stacey Storaker have been named to Pacific University’s dean’s list for their work during the spring 2019 semester.



To qualify for the university’s academic honor, a student must achieve a term grade-point average of 3.70 or better and complete 12 or more graded hours.



Founded in 1849, Pacific University is a nationally recognized university offering undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in various cities throughout Oregon, according to a news release from the college.



For more information, visit www.pacificu.edu.



Former Valencia resident makes honor list at Missouri University



Missouri University of Science and Technology announced the names of students who made the honor list for the spring 2019 semester.



Former Valencia resident Jasper Byrd was included in the list after completing the most recent semester with a 3.2 or higher grade point average.



Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology is a research university with more than 8,600 students and is part of the four-campus University of Missouri System, according to a news release.

More information about Missouri S&T can be found online at mst.edu.

Twin Cities names three local students as part of its dean list



Three local students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities after the trio each completed their most recent semester with a 3.66 grade point average or higher.



The three former Santa Clarita Valley students who were honored for academic success during the 2019 spring semester include:

— Megan Meacham

— Megan Ruff

— Tanay Suryavanshi

Former Agua Dulce student at University of Northern Colorado

makes dean’s list



Agua Dulce’s Sean Wolven was named to the University of Northern Colorado’s 2018-19 dean’s list of distinction after he completed at least two academic semesters with a combined grade point average of 3.75 or higher.