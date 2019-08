This is in response to Lois Linnert’’s letter (July 23). I missed reading Hilmar Rosenast’s letter regarding babies and life. The Catholic Church’s view on abortion is irrelevant. The scientifically proven fact is that “a small bit of cells that rests initially in (a woman’s) uterus” is a life, and killing a life is murder and should be treated as such.

Mildred (Millie) Hubert, Santa Clarita