Saugus football focused on continuing hot start against Agoura

Saugus and Agoura are coming off of games with two very different outcomes, at least when it comes to the final score. Saugus shut out Granada Hills Charter and Agoura beat Channel Islands 20-7.

Although Agoura, a Division 10 team, was able to hold Channel Islands to one touchdown last week, they’ll have to work to contain Cade Gallagher, who was all over the field for the Centurions last week.

On offense, he had two catches for 35 yards and a touchdown and also threw a 39-yard touchdown pass. On defense, he had eight tackles (six solo) and on special teams, he returned three punts.

“I’m just doing everything I can with my physical ability and mental ability to help the team,” Gallagher said after the win against Granada Hills. “Everything is for them, everything is for the coaches, for my family. I’ll do anything, I’ll kick the ball, I’ll throw the ball, I’ll do anything as long we win.”

The Centurions showed depth in their receiving corps, with Gallagher, Hunter Girch and Cameron Warr hauling in one touchdown pass apiece against Granada Hills.

Quarterback Colton FitzGerald completed 15-of-24 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

“His first varsity start, going to come out and manage the offense, we don’t ask him to win, we ask him to manage the offense, be a blackjack dealer and distribute the ball,” said Saugus coach Jason Bornn. “He did what he needed to do, he stayed within his framework.”

Last season, Saugus beat Agoura 51-26. The only returning player who saw significant playing time in that game was running back Joshua Bond, who picked up 129 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

The three Agoura players who scored in that contest have since graduated.

Saugus travels to Agoura High School tonight for a 7 p.m. kickoff.