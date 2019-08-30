Saugus shuts out Agoura; Valencia wins big at Arcadia

For the second week in a row, Saugus football managed to shut out their opponent defeating Agoura 41-0 on the road on Friday.

Saugus quarterback Colton FitzGerald finds Joshua Bond for a 1-yard reception with 7:39 left in the first quarter.

FitzGerald threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Cade Gallagher with 11:48 left in the first half to put the Cents up 14-0.

After Robert Vega intercepted a pass and ran it back to Agoura’s 41-yard line, FitzGerald capitalized on the turnover throwing his third touchdown pass of the night to Azariah Beaugard from 5 yards out to put the Cents ahead 21-0 with 5:41 left in the second quarter.

Stopping the Chargers on the next drive, Saugus drove down the field and scored on a 48-yard screen pass to Beaugard, but missed the extra-point try to go up 27-0 with under three minutes left in the first half.

Saugus lit the scoreboard up just over five minutes into the second half as Bond scored his second touchdown of the game from 5 yards out.

Evan Dawson capped the night’s scoring, rumbling into the end zone for a five-yard score with 6:39 left in the game to secure the second blowout win of the season in as many weeks for Saugus.

Saugus plays its first home game against Redondo Union on September 6 at 7 p.m.

Valencia 60, Arcadia 7

Opening the season on the road against Arcadia, the Vikings didn’t waste any time scoring as Christian Alcantar returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for the game’s first score of the game with 11:47 left in the first quarter.

Valencia’s first-year varsity quarterback, Ryan Morrison threw the first passing touchdown of the season, finding Hunter Koch on a 4-yard catch to put the Vikings ahead 14-0 just under three minutes into the game.

Switching things up on the next possession, Vikings running back Jake Santos took a 55-yard run to the house, but Valencia missed the point-after try to take a 20-0 lead.

In a stroke of luck, on a fourth and long, Arcadia mishandled a punt and the Vikings were to jump on the ball taking over on their opponents 7-yard line. Santos punched the ball in for this second touchdown of the half on a one-yard run with 6:35 left in the first quarter.

The Vikings were forced to punt for the first time on the next drive, but Koch righted the ship by intercepting a pass to give the Vikings the ball back.

With 42 seconds left in the first quarter, Morrison collected his second touchdown pass on a 49-yard catch by Jayden Lawrence to give the Vikings a commanding 34-0 lead.

Arcadia turned the ball over on the next drive and the Vikings’ Owen Hand recovered it. Morrison found Nick Pham for a 20-yard touchdown to with just 22 seconds left in the first.

Santos intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown 10 seconds into the second quarter to put the Vikings ahead 48-0.

Valencia’s Mitchell Torres recorded a safety to make it 50-0 with 6:22 remaining in the second quarter.

Lawrence caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Morrison with under six minutes left in the first half to give the Vikings a 57-0 lead.

The Valencia reserves came in just before the end of the half as Ty Morrison kicked a 20-yard field goal to go up 60-0 with 4:07 left.

The Apaches scored their first touchdown of the night in the third quarter on a 37-yard touchdown pass.

Valencia plays Silverado at home on September 6 at 7 p.m.