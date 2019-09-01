Beauty lessons mothers and daughters have taught each other

Moms teach their daughters so much as they grow, from how to apply makeup to how to care for their skin, and while there are many habits you form simply because you picked them up from your mother, there are plenty of tricks you’ve learned on your own. There are even some that your mother has learned from you, especially when it comes to the modern technology available to help you understand what’s really going on beneath the surface of your skin and address those specific concerns.

Beauty lessons learned from mom

Cleanse your face daily and stick to a routine that works.

When it comes to cleansing your face, finding the right products and sticking to your routine is key. Seek a consultation from a specialist to figure out which combination of products and treatments will work best for your specific skin concerns and follow that routine daily to see the best results.

Always wear sunscreen.

Lathering on SPF has been recommended by dermatologists for years, and before you started hearing it from dermatologists, you learned it from mom. Protecting your skin from the sun has been instilled in you since you were young, and now you know that preventing sunburns and sun damage are much more important than trying to get a tan.

Moisturize daily.

Dry air and frequent showers can pull so much moisture out of your skin. It’s essential to lather up with moisturizer right after taking a shower to keep your skin moisturized and healthy.

Beauty lessons shared by daughters

Wrinkle prevention is possible, and corrective treatments help, too.

Advanced technology exists to help prevent or correct skin issues before they occur or get worse. Injectables, like Botox, can be used at the first sign of fine lines to prevent wrinkles from getting worse over time, and they can also be used to smooth away existing wrinkles.

Be a natural beauty.

Over time, signs of aging from sun exposure and pollution are inevitable. You may have felt that applying more makeup or going under the knife were the only solutions, but advanced technology exists to address your skin concerns and keep your natural look. BroadBand Light Therapy or other intense pulsed light (IPL) treatments can be used to correct underlying sun damage to the skin, helping to brighten your complexion and reduce the signs of aging.

Own your own skin.

The perfect look is the one that’s perfect for you. When you feel empowered to decide which skin treatments and beauty routines are best for you, you’ll feel like the best version of yourself.

Today, there are more options than ever to take charge of your skin and prevent signs of aging. No matter your age, advanced technology exists to help prevent and correct skin concerns. While it’s beneficial to take your mom’s advice, there are modern methods and trends being leveraged by millennials so that moms can learn just as much from their daughters. (BPT)