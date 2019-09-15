Black Flag visits Canyon Santa Clarita

By Perry Smith

Sunday Signal Editor

For more than 40 years, Black Flag has been an influential act in punk and skater music scene, a ubiquitous force for most of that time, touring the nation and associated with most major shows of the genre at one time or another.

Started in Hermosa Beach in the mid-1970s by guitarist, primary songwriter and sole continuous member, Greg Ginn, according to the band’s website, Black Flag has released seven studio albums and two live albums.

“The band has released all of their material on Ginn’s independent label, SST Records beginning with 1981’s ’Damaged,’” Black Flag’s website states. “Vocalist, Mike Vallely, first sang with the band as a guest vocalist in 2003, before becoming the band’s fifth vocalist and touring with the band in 2014.”

Classic punk fans catch the band live when the group comes to town on Friday, Sept. 20. The Linecutters are the opening act, a self-proclaimed “three-piece band from the east valley that have been infecting the Phoenix area with their ska/punk infused sound one show at a time,” according to its website.