Calendar of Events: September 15, 2019 to September 28, 2019

ONGOING

Third Sunday of the month, 1-4 p.m. The Open Book offers free tarot readings. Ask up to 3 questions and get in-depth answers. This is a first-come, first-served basis, space is limited. 19188 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: (661) 255-1400, [email protected]

Third Monday of the month, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Join the Valencia Library once a month for Afternoon Book Club for elementary-school aged kids! A different title will be discussed each month and kids will get to make a small craft based on the book. This month’s title is “Matilda” by Roald Dahl. Copies of the book can be picked up from the Circulation Desk. 23743 Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita. Info: Janelle Christopher [email protected]

Third Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come to an open house at the Hart Museum. Rather than tours scheduled throughout the day, you are free to explore the museum as it suits your needs. The focus is on film (silents, westerns, early talkies) and the audience will be engaged through pop-up chats, displays and hands-on activities related to the subject of the day. William S. Hart Museum, 24151 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita. Info: hartmuseum.org/experience-hart

Fourth Thursday of the Month, 7-9 p.m. Part of the [email protected] event series, Note by Note is a music night presenting audiences with a variety of genres at this free evening of fun. Music from bands, duos and soloists’ will play their blend of music for your listening pleasure. Come enjoy a wide range of music styles, including rock, folk, Celtic, Americana, blues, jazz, country, experimental, western and more. The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita. Info: thursdaysatnewhall.com/notebynote/

EVENTS BY DATE

FF Sunday, Sept. 15, 5:30-8 p.m. Sean’s Fund Dinner and CornHole Challenge is good family fun, fancy food and a great cause! We will host a cornhole challenge, appetizers and silent auction with dinner. This year is special as it marks the 25th year of Coach Jay teaching chess in the Santa Clarita Valley. Adults $45 and children under 12 are $25. Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita. Info: http://seansfund.cycl.org/the-dinner/

Monday, Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m. Freelance illustrator Kevin Davidson will demonstrate watercolor on Yupo paper at the meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA). This event is free and open to the public. Come early, standing room only by 6:30 pm. Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita. Info: santaclaritaartists.org/events.html

Thursday, Sept. 19, 7-10 p.m. Ahoy matey! It’s time to celebrate Davy Jones style on National Speak Like a Pirate Day. Walk the plank at the Pirates of Santa Clarita SENSES block party. Leave your flask at home because there will be an on-street bar hosted by Eighth & Rail. Market Street and Main Street, Santa Clarita. Info: /thursdaysatnewhall.com/senses/

Friday, Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m. Come to the second annual feedSCV Chef Auction where you will have the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind experiences with your favorite local chefs, restaurateurs and sommeliers! Sponsorships are available and silent auction items are being accepted. Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Rd, Valencia. Info: [email protected], scvchefauction.org

FF Saturday, Sept. 21, 8-11 a.m. Come help Green Santa Clarita clean a portion of the Santa Clara River. This is an excellent volunteer opportunity for scout troops, youth groups and the entire family! Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes (no sandals), appropriate clothing for walking in the riverbed, sunscreen, a hat and bring a reusable water bottle to help cut down on plastic bottle waste. Participants will be provided with gloves, collection bags and refreshments. Info: greensantaclarita.com/calendar/river-rally/

FF Saturday, Sept. 21, noon to 4 p.m. Looking for something free and fun for the whole family? Look no further! Join the Child & Family Center for the third annual Trike Derby sponsored by Valencia BMW. Cheer on teams dressed in silly costumes as they zoom around on tricycles while enjoying delicious food from food trucks and sipping on craft beers. There will be arts and crafts for the kids, as well as a bounce house and dunk tank. Wolf Creek Brewery, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Valencia, Santa Clarita. Info: childfamilycenter.org/events

Saturday, Sept. 21, noon to 10 p.m. Come out to Pocock Brewing Company’s Pococktoberfest 2019 for live music all day long with The Darryls, Carlos Lopez and We Are Wasted, and an expanded beer garden. There will be food from Mad Scientist BBQ, a special German menu from Tomski Sausage and fresh-baked pretzels by Little’s Loaves and Boole’s. Free admission. 24907 Avenue Tibbitts, Ste B, Santa Clarita. Info: pocockbrewing.com/welcome

FF Saturday, Sept. 21, 2-9 p.m. Join the sixth annual Be The Light 5K Night Run/Walk to shine a light for youths in recovery and support A Light of Hope charity. Bring your best night outfit, decked out with lights and colorful glow bands to shine your brightest in Santa Clarita’s premiere night run/walk. West Creek County Park, 24247 Village Circle, Santa Clarita. Info: bethelight5k.com

Saturday, Sept. 21, 5-7 p.m. Author Richard Tarlow will sign his book “Murder and the Marine” at the Open Book. Tarlow will regale with fascinating, real life details from the gripping murder trial that underpins his novel. And per usual, he’ll delight in penning personalized notes on each book that he signs. 19188 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/1433830516758743/

Saturday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m. ARTivism is a platform to share art relevant to a political or social topic. This first event, partnered with SCV Students Demand Action, is centered around the issue of gun violence. This curates a platform for students to recite poetry, perform music, share art and tell stories relating to gun violence. Global Prep Academy, 23310 Cinema Dr #105, Valencia. Info: facebook.com/events/1053786711495674/

Friday, Sept. 27, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Come to the sixth Fil-Am Association of SCV, Inc. Bingo Night! $12 ticket includes admission, a Bingo packet good for all 10 games and an entry for raffle prizes. Come win more than $300 in prizes! Vincenzo’s Pizza, 24504 Lyons Ave., Newhall. Info: http://bit.ly/FilAmBingo2019a

FF Saturday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. North Park Village Square will host a free Harvest Festival for the entire family. Enjoy apple cider, games, face painting, prizes, candy for kids in costume and free pumpkins. Weather permitting and event subject to change without notice. 27756 McBean Parkway, Valencia. Info: [email protected], subject line “Northpark Village Square Harvest Festival”

FF Saturday, Sept. 28, noon to 4 p.m. Enjoy an end-of-summer festival with Wolf Creek Brewery. Come for a day of family fun that will include a cornhole tournament, activities for kids, food, dessert, music and raffles. Funds raised from the event will go towards building a home for a family living in poverty in Cancun, Mexico. 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Valencia. Info: facebook.com/events/2344380945809695/

Saturday, Sept. 28, 2-5 p.m. Join Agua Dulce Winery in celebrating its inaugural Western Day! There will be competitions in calf roping and cow milking, barbecue hot dogs, music on the gazebo, dancing in the vineyard and, of course, flowing wine! Free. No Reservations needed. 9640 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita. Info: aguadulcewinery.com/wp/event/2pm-western-day-2019/