Calendar of Events: September 29, 2019 to October 12, 2019

ONGOING



FF Thursdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Stroll, shop and enjoy the sounds of Northpark Village Square on Thursday evenings from Sept. 12 through Nov. 21 for the Autumn Nights Music Series. Great shops, restaurants and free concerts full of family friendly music to ease into those relaxing autumn evenings. 27756 McBean Parkway, Valencia, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/2415899645364304/?event_time_id=2415899655364303

Fridays and Sturdays, 8-11 p.m. Come on in to Tomato Joe’s Pizza and Taps and be a star on our karaoke nights! We’ve got a library of over 200,000 great tunes. 19167 Golden Valley Rd., Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/724517964649049/?event_time_id=724517984649047

First Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m. The Stage Door at the Keyboard Galleria Music Center hosts a free monthly open mic for all musicians, lyricists, comics and entertainers. KGMC always provides a great back line, though visitors are welcome to bring their own gear, including instruments. The stage is complete with amps, drums, a digital piano and a PA system. Keyboard Galleria Music Center, 21515 Soledad Canyon Road, Ste 120, Santa Clarita. Info: keyboardgalleria.com

FF First Thursday of the Month, 7-9 p.m. 10 by 10 is a variety night giving ten selected entertainers the chance to take the stage for a ten minute performance of their choosing. Audience members will enjoy storytelling, magic, comedy, improv, music, and other forms of entertainment at this ever changing event. Admission is free. The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Santa Clarita. Info: thursdaysatnewhall.com/10by10/

FF Second Thursday of the month, 7-9 p.m. Dance to the beat, play an instrument and experience somethingunexpected with JAM Sessions, fun, interactive music and dance events hosted in conjunction with the Ford Theatre Foundation. The evening integrates live dance instruction from professional instructors with live band performances. Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Santa Clarita. Info: http://thursdaysatnewhall.com/jamsessions/

FF First Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flutterby is a no-charge open art studio for kids and their parents to stop by and make their own artwork to display. All art materials are provided and no prior registration necessary, as it’s free to the whole community. ARTree Community Arts Center, 22508 6th St., Newhall. Info: (661) 673-7500, http://theartree.org/events/



EVENTS BY DATE

FF Sunday, Sept. 29, 2:20-3:30 p.m. Come to the Open Book’s optical illusion storytime, where we’re going to be exploring different kinds of illusions that can trick our eyes and brains! This event is free! Snacks and crafts are provided. Please arrive before 2:30. 19188 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/483797732169080/

Monday, Sept. 30, 6-7:30 p.m. The Canyon Country Library will hold a one-time Son Joracho music workshop that includes learning the basics to Jarana instrument playing, canto/ song, and Zapateado dancing. 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: santaclaritalibrary.evanced.info/signup/Calendar

FF Saturday, Oct. 5, 8-11:30 a.m. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. While there is no fee to register, we encourage participants to fundraise in order to contribute to the cause and raise awareness. 23670 Newhall Ranch Rd, Valencia, Santa Clarita. Info: act.alz.org/scv19

FF Saturday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Come experience a significant slice of Native American culture at the 26thannual Hart of the West Powwow. We hope you will come and enjoy the dancers, drummers and the numerous displays of arts and crafts. 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall Info: friendsofhartpark.com/Event_Pages/powwow.html

FF Saturday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Get immersed in the world of a giant flower garden and follow along on a free 30 minute adventure play where you get to choose the characters that you follow. The story is inspired by famous tales — “Thumbelina,” “The Ugly Duckling” and “The Rose Elf.” California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/919866601712332/?event_time_id=919866621712330

Saturday, Oct. 5, noon Oktoberfest weekend 2019 is coming to Brewery Draconum and you are invited! This year’s weekend-long celebration will bring the return of our brat specials as well as feature some new, delectable German treats. We will also be re-releasing our seasonal Vienna Lager, Brat-chaser. The beer garden will be full of celebration, games, & traditional German music. 24407 Main Street, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/2338957996180998/

FF Saturday, Oct. 5, 1-7 p.m. Come to the Autumn Harvest Festival fundraiser for Spotlight Arts Center! Enjoy a day of fun and support Spotlight’s mission to provide tuition free art Classes for all kids in SCV!!! We will have a kids craft and game area, vendors, cornhole, food trucks, raffles, live entertainment and more! Wolf Creek Brewery, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Valencia. Info: facebook.com/events/2364014227007631/

FF Sunday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kid Expo features exhibitors from throughout the Santa Clarita Valley showcasing products and services for children.Kids and parents are able to discover the many local activities, resources and businesses available for them throughout the SCV. As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we encourage all attendees to wear purple. Golden Valley High School, 27051 Robert C. Lee Pkwy, Santa Clarita. Info: kidexposcv.com

FF Tuesday, Oct. 8, 5-8 p.m. Bring out your boo crew for our Gear Guardians Bike Night. Come dressed as your favorite hero or villain for our costume contest for adults and children. We will also have trick-or-treating for all boys and ghouls, giveaways and a demonstration on protective gear. This event is frightfully good fun for the whole family. 24510 Lyons Ave, Santa Clarita. Info: cyclegear.com/stores/cycle-gear-newhall-california-store-9

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 5:30-9 p.m. Come to the 2019 Quarter Auction for a fun and inexpensive way to score some great stuff and benefit a great cause at the same time. No prior quarter auction experience needed. Vincenzo’s Pizza Newhall, 24504 Lyons Ave, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/2550246881662967/

Thursday, Oct. 10, 6-9 p.m. Sponsored by Santa Clarita Valley’s VIP Network Group, “Hole Lot Of Fun” is an adults only yearly fundraiser benefiting local Santa Clarita Valley organizations Tidings For Teens and Veterans Advocacy. Ten contestants try to eat a pile of donut holes with their hands tied behind their backs! Join us for a night of so much fun, networking, great food, entertainment, music and, most importantly, giving! Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Rd, Valencia, Santa Clarita. Info: vipnetworkgroup.com/events/

Friday, Oct. 11, 7-11 p.m. In celebration of the American Legion’s 100th year of service to America’s Veterans,the Women’s Auxiliary is hosting its first “Oktoberfest”-themed Texas Hold Em’ Tournament. There will be prizes awarded to the top three finalists and German Cuisine to be enjoyed during the event. Price does not include food. $50. American Legion POst 507, 24527 Spruce Street, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/373321443307390/

FF Saturday, Oct. 12, 6 a.m. to noon Prepare for an out-of-this-world experience and enjoy spectacular trail running at the landmark Vasquez Rocks park. Spacerock: the final trail running frontier.These are the voyages of trail runners around the world. Your mission: to explore strange new trails, to seek out new life and new experiences, to boldly run where no one has run before. 10700 Escondido Canyon Rd, Agua Dulce. Info: spacerocktrailrace.com

Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Celebrate 15 years of Circle of Hope by coming to the 2019 Afternoon Tea. Wander the lovely ballroom, enjoy music and entertainment, bid on silent auction selections, admire unique centerpieces and eat traditional tea savories. 23033 Lyons Avenue, Suite 3, Valencia Info: facebook.com/events/2380851822183580/

Saturday, Oct. 12, 3-6 p.m. Come to the party of the year at Agua Dulce Winery’s Stompfest annual harvest party! Enjoy a grape stomping competition, Lucy look-a-like contest, live music, wine tasting, line dancing, food and more! Space is limited and reservations are required. 9640 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita. Info: (661) 268-7402

FF Saturday, Oct. 12, 5:30-8:30 p.m. The Fil-Am Association of SCV, Inc. and the Santa Clarita Sister Cities have partnered to bring you the 2019 Bulaklakan or Festival of Flowers that will feature great Filipino food, music, dances, and a pageantry of flowers princesses of all ages! $36. Santa Clarita Sports Complex, 20870 Centre Pointe Pkwy., Santa Clarita. Info: fil-am-of-scv.ecwid.com

Saturday, Oct. 12, 8-10 p.m. Join the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center for the Santa Clarita International Guitar Festival’s inaugural performance under the musical direction of Bill Macpherson. This year’s lineup will feature Latin Grammy-winning composer Yalil Guerra Composer (Cuba), Independent Music Award-winner José Antonio Rodríguez(Spain) and Grammy Award-winning Scott Tennant (U.S.) in a celebration of fine music and classical guitar. 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/1342586759234742.