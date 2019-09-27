Canyon football downs Royal; Trinity suffers first loss of season

Canyon 35, Royal 30

Dylan Roof scored a 40-yard touchdown for the Cowboys (2-3 overall) with 6:08 left in the first quarter. Later, with 1:29 left in the frame, Aydyn Litz scored on a 5-yard quarterback keeper.

James Mendibles scored from two yards out to make it 21-0, then Royal struck back with a touchdown of their own with 7:26 left in the second quarter to prevent the shutout.

Litz ran in another touchdown with 4:18 left in the first half to bring the score to 28-7. Royal made a field goal to make it 28-10.

The Highlanders scored on a 57-yard run to start the third quarter, but Litz scored on another keep just a minute later.

Royal returned a kick 98 yards for another score with 10:37 left in the game and closed the gap to 35-30 after recovering their own punt, but Canyon’s defense was able to hold them off for the remainder of the game.

Canyon opens Foothill League play against Valencia on Oct. 4.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 48, Trinity 24

Trinity quarterback Rick Roberts passed to Horning for the first touchdown of the night with 7:38 left in the first quarter. Two minutes later, Aidan Duhm blocked a Warriors punt and Nick Parrinello returned it for a touchdown. A 2-point conversion made it 16-0 in favor of the Knights (4-1).

St. Pius scored with 3:45 left in the first frame to make it 16-7, then again with 3:23 remaining to make it 16-14.

The Warriors scored once more with one minute to go in the opening frame, then scored again in the second quarter to make it 28-16.

On the other side of halftime, St. Pius scored at the 10:29 mark in the third quarter. The Warriors struck again with 10:14 left in the fourth quarter, recovering a fumble and taking it in for a touchdown. They scored their final touchdown with 8:18 remaining.

With 34 seconds on the clock, Roberts connected with Kyle Fields for one final touchdown, then Roberts ran in the 2-point conversion for the final score.

Trinity next plays Desert on Oct. 3 at College of the Canyons.