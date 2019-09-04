Celebrating the 25th Annual River Rally – A Milestone Achievement

I say it time and time again: Santa Clarita is one of the safest places to live. Thanks to the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies and vigilant residents, our crime rate has reached an all-time low. However, I want to talk about another group of heroes who look after our city in a different way, and though they may not wear capes, they are hard at work protecting our environment. That’s right folks – our city is home to green heroes who provide the tools, resources and opportunities to preserve our city’s natural beauty for generations to come.

When Santa Clarita first incorporated in 1987, my predecessors were hard at work creating the foundation of a great city. One of their top priorities was protecting our local environment. Fast-forward to 1994 and the city held its first River Rally cleanup event, bringing in hundreds of volunteers to remove trash and debris from a portion of the Santa Clara River. Today, we carry on that tradition as we add to the 445,000 pounds of trash we have collected since our first River Rally event – an outstanding achievement we can all be proud of.

This year’s 25th annual event will take place at the Newhall Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 8 a.m. During the event, volunteers can cool off at the Environmental Expo, a resource fair designed to educate residents about the importance of recycling properly, conserving our resources, caring for our open space and more.

Last year was the ninth consecutive year where more than 1,200 residents volunteered and we continue to aim higher! Whether it is for the Cowboy Festival or the upcoming Santa Clarita Marathon Heroes Weekend, volunteers are a crucial addition to local events. When it comes to the River Rally cleanup event, we rely solely on our volunteers to preserve the river’s natural beauty, which is one of the last naturally flowing river systems in Southern California.

To participate in the River Rally, we require volunteers to pre-register on SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. You can get assistance by emailing [email protected] or by calling 661-250-3708. Volunteers should wear closed-toed sturdy shoes, sunscreen and bring an eco-friendly, reusable water bottle.

Want to explore other ways to protect our environment? Visit GreenSantaClarita.com to learn more about the city’s other annual green events, including Bike to Work Day and Earth Arbor Day.

Bob Kellar a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]

