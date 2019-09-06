COC offering open house for University Center students

Residents interested in receiving a bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree while remaining in the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to open house event on Tuesday, Sept. 17, that will detail the various programs offered at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.

Occurring from 4 to 7 p.m. at COC’s University Center, the open house will provide prospective students with information about a number of degree programs offered by University Center partner institutions, including California State University, Northridge, University of La Verne, Brandman University and National University, according to a news release from the college. The event will also allow attendees to talk to university representatives, learn about financial aid programs, meet with counselors and submit admissions applications.



Since it opened in 2002, the University Center has enabled students to earn advanced degrees without leaving the Santa Clarita Valley and nearly 3,500 students have graduated from the programs offered by the University Center’s partners, officials said in the release. “Cited as the college’s solution to the lack of upper-division, graduate school and continuing education programs in the area, the University Center was established with a goal to increase student access to advanced degrees by forging partnerships with surrounding four-year colleges and universities,” who made their academic programs available to students through courses offered at College of the Canyons.

Parking in campus lots 13, 14 and 15 will be free for the open house event, according to school leaders.

More information about the University Center open house event and programs can be found by calling 661-362-5150 or emailing [email protected].