Gil Mertz | Democrat Debates a Sham

Even before the Democrat debates began, DNC Chairman Tom Perez made it clear that FOX News would not be allowed to host any of their debates, despite having ratings higher than MSNBC and CNN combined. Democrats prefer networks where the debate panelists hug their candidates after the debate or where over 90% of all reports about President Trump are negative. In other words, media allies who are as committed to their political party as they are.

The latest example was ABC News, where Bill Clinton’s former manager of the “Bimbo Eruptions” led the questioning to his fellow Democrats. Alongside George Stephanopoulos were other reliable DNC political hacks and Trump-haters such as ABC News anchor David Muir to help control the questioning to avoid anything of substance or accountability.

The economy is the most important issue to Americans, and it is also Trump’s strongest point with historic accomplishments in unemployment, jobs, wages, the stock market and consumer confidence. And yet, the ABC News panel did not ask ONE QUESTION about the economy as though the most important issue to voters didn’t exist. Gee, imagine that?

Also absent was the DNC’s most controversial issue, their obsession with abortion on demand. They feign outrage about children being ripped from the arms of illegal immigrants, but passionately defend ripping human life from their mothers’ wombs. These candidates also support the unimaginable practice of letting a baby die that survives an abortion. And yet, not one Democrat was asked to defend their radical positions on abortion.

ABC News knows that today’s Democrats are far outside the American mainstream and purposely kept their positions hidden. Is this why the DNC feels safe with outfits like CNN, MSNBC, and ABC News but will go nowhere near FOX News? Cowards.

Gil Mertz

Thousand Oaks