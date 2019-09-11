Mayor Marsha McLean: Explore Seasons, and try something new

What is your passion? Do you enjoy dancing, music or art? Would you like to discover a new hobby and develop skills that you didn’t know you had?

By taking a recreational class offered by the city of Santa Clarita, you can try something new and do things you never thought possible.



Every time a new copy of Seasons Magazine is delivered to my home, the first thing I like to do is flip through it to see what new and interesting classes are being offered. If you have children, you are likely already familiar with the large number of high-quality programs available for kids, including youth sports, swim lessons, gymnastics and more.



However, did you know just how many classes, workshops and other opportunities are available for adults? I wanted to highlight just a few of the unique offerings.



For those who love food and want to add to their cooking repertoire, there are a number of classes that will teach you new tricks in the kitchen.



One such class being offered is Sushi Making. This one-day workshop will guide you through the entire process – from learning how to buy the fish to expertly crafting your own sushi rolls.



Santa Clarita is known as a city of the arts, and there are many ways that you can express your artistic creativity. Maybe you’ve wanted to learn how to paint landscapes or start working on your first novel – sign up through Seasons.



With the weekly Song Writing class, you will be able to translate your musical ideas into finished songs. You will work on creating lyrics, developing melodies and learn the finer points of song structure.



Our city is also widely hailed as being one of the healthiest in California, and residents enjoy running and cycling through our trails and hiking in our open space areas. One workout that Santa Clarita residents love is POUND, which is a full-body workout that combines cardio with conditioning and strength training. If you’ve never participated in a POUND class before, it is designed for all fitness levels and involves lightly weighted drumsticks with movements that create music.



These are just three of many classes offered to residents through Seasons Magazine. I encourage you to spend time with your family and pick out a class or two that piques your interest.



Although physical copies of the magazine are only delivered to residences within city limits, those living throughout the Santa Clarita Valley can explore Seasons and unearth new opportunities by visiting santa-clarita.com/Seasons. There, you will find an interactive version of the magazine that streamlines the registration process.



In addition to clicking on various events and programs to get more information, such as for the Fine Craft Show or the Santa Clarita Marathon, you will also be able to click directly on a class or workshop you want to take and be directed instantly to the registration site. This interactive edition is formatted to work on a desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone, making the process more convenient than ever before.



This fall will be filled with wonderful opportunities for all who live in our valley. Follow your passion, find a new hobby or try something you’ve always wanted to experience with the city of Santa Clarita.

Mayor Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]