Native American Powwow returns to Hart Park

You can experience some of the Native American culture as the 26th annual Hart of the West Powwow and Craft Fair returns to William S. Hart Park on Oct. 5 and 6.



This free event gives the Native American community in the Santa Clarita Valley a chance to come together, while giving residents the opportunity to experience the Native American lifestyle, according to Norman Phillips, the event founder.



The two-day celebration is expected to include performances by dancers and drummers, which are open to all who would like to join, along with numerous displays of arts and crafts and a princess contest for ages 14 to 21.



Native Americans travel from all over to participate in Los Angeles County’s largest powwow and share their heritage with the local community, according to Friends of Hart Park.



The 26th annual Hart of the West Powwow and Craft Fair is scheduled 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, at William S. Hart Park, located at 24151 Newhall Ave. in Newhall. For more information, visit friendsofhartpark.com/silents or call 661-259-1750.

