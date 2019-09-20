OLPH hosts 75th anniversary celebration

By Kimberly Silverio-Bautista

More than 10,000 people attended the 75th anniversary celebration at Our Lady of Perpetual Help last weekend, celebrating with games booths, rides and live music.



Deacon Kevin McCarthy helped organize the event, which, in addition to supporting ministry, will support the church’s efforts for a new facility.



McCarthy said it’s “a tradition within the church, some form of outdoor fundraiser.”



Foods varied from Italian to Mexican cuisine, with the proceeds from the homemade Mexican ice cream, tacos and pasta consumed to benefit the church.



Guests eagerly boarded carnival rides at the 75th Annual OLPH Fiesta BBQ held at the Church’s facility in Newhall. September 14, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The event was packed with community members, and by night time, it became a challenge walking around the area from the booths to the rides. McCarthy said the record attendance of the event has gone to 30,000 people.



Also during the evenings, musical performances like ballet folklorico, Spanish bands, soloists and the church choir performed.



McCarthy believes the event is an environment where the community can get to know other people, as well as a chance for high school students to volunteer and experience community service.



Guest Kimberly Lucas enjoys a drink at one of the vendor stands set up at the 75th Annual OLPH Fiesta BBQ. September 14, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.