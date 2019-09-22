Operation: Mindcrime coming to Canyon Santa Clarita

Hailed as the original creative and driving force behind Queensryche, a progressive metal band that’s sold more than 20 million albums, Geoff Tate now tours with his own lineup, performing hits that millions of fans know and love.

“Operation: Mindcrime,” the band’s most commercially successful effort — which is also considered “one of the best-selling rock concept albums ever — is the focal point of Tate’s current tour.

Tate, whom been acclaimed for his vocals while the band gained fame in over 50 countries from 1982-2012, eventually split with Queensryche in 2012, which has not affected his touring schedule much of late.

This former front man for the “thinking man’s rock band” brings his famed vocal stylings and the sounds familiar to millions of fans to Canyon Santa Clarita on Friday, Sept. 27.

“‘Geoff and his electric band will perform the album in its entirety, featuring the hits ‘Revolution Calling,’ ‘I Don’t Believe In Love’ and ‘Eyes Of A Stranger,’ along with a greatest hits set, featuring ‘Jet City Woman’ ‘Empire’ and the forever signature ‘Silent Lucidity,’” according to the Canyon Santa Clarita website. Mark Daly is slated to be the opening act.