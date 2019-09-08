Patriot Day brings community together in remembrance

This year marks 18 years since the devastating Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people and injured another 6,000.

Various local organizations are holding events to remember and honor the lives lost or changed forever by the events of that day.

If you’re looking for a way to honor those who lost their lives, or just recognize the sacrifices that first responders make every day, there’s a wealth of events in and around the Santa Clarita Valley.

9/11 Memorial Prayer Service and Flag Retirement

The Knights of Columbus No. 12489 and the Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church are hosting their annual 9/11 Memorial Prayer Service and Flag Retirement.

The service is expected to include patriotic music, words of remembrance for those who lost their lives, a prayer service led by Deacon Terry Irwin, a retirement of the flag that has flown over the 9/11 Memorial on campus and a proper ceremonial flag disposal lead by the local Scouts BSA and Girl Scouts chapters.

Those who attend are welcome to bring their worn American flags for proper disposal during the event.

The service is scheduled 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Parish, located at 22508 Copper Hill Drive. For more information, visit saintkateriparish.orgor call 661-296-3180.

Vist with a Vet

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is hosting a Visit with a Vet event.

The event was created after Executive Director Jeff Stabile was approached by Christian Kelsey, the manager of a Starbucks location, who wanted to do an event similar to Coffee with a Cop, but for veterans.

“I’d always see Coffee with a Cop events, but I had never seen anything done with the veterans themselves,” Kelsey said. “We also have several regulars who are veterans, so we wanted to bond together and give back to the veteran community however we can.”

Visit with a Vet, which is free to attend, is set to allow veterans, active duty military and their families to learn more about veteran benefits, presented by a Los Angeles County veteran service officer.

“There are a lot of veterans that don’t know all of the benefits they are entitled to, so this event is to let them know they can take advantage of these benefits,” Stabile said. “It’s also to get veterans to come out to meet with each other and their families and bring the veteran community in our valley together.”

Guests can also enjoy a free Starbucks coffee and a guest performance by singer Lindsay Hough, according to Stabile. In addition, guests can visit with organizations who provide support to veterans, or the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials and their vehicles who are planned to be in attendance.

Wolf Creek Restaurant is also expected to donate a portion of its revenue, generated from 4-10 p.m. that day, to the collaborative.

Visit with a Vet is scheduled 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Starbucks, located at 27748 McBean Parkway, in Valencia. To RSVP, email David Jackson at [email protected].

Students of Trinity Classical Academy have placed flags on the lawn of its campus to recognize those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

9/11 Never Forget Project

Trinity Classical Academy staff and students are hosting their seventh annual 9/11 Never Forget Project event to honor the victims of the attacks.

Nearly 3,000 flags will be placed on the campus lawn on Wednesday, representing each of the 2,977 loved ones, first responders and volunteers who lost their lives that day.

Trinity’s chapter of Young Americans for Freedom are expected to lead the tribute to honor the victims.

The event is also expected to include an honor and remembrance prayer as well as an explanation given by students on the importance of the event. Trinity has also invited local first responders and politicians to attend the event.

This will be the seventh year Trinity has participated in the 9/11 Never Forget Project, which is hosted by hundreds of Young Americans for Freedom chapters around the country.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Trinity Classical Academy, located at 28310 Kelly Johnson Parkway in Valencia.

Local schools

Various local schools will also be holding events in remembrance of the sacrifices made on Sept. 11.

Castaic Elementary School is expected to host a cub rally at 8 a.m. for students, with patriotic singing. All students are also asked to wear red, white and blue that day.

Wiley Canyon Elementary School is also holding an assembly at 8:30 a.m. for parents and students where they are inviting first responders as well as veterans to be honored during the assembly, according to school officials.

Pico Canyon Elementary School is expected to hold a flagpole gathering ceremony at 8:15 a.m. in their courtyard as tribute to the lives lost for students and parents. Students are expected to participate in reciting the pledge and a moment of silence.

In addition, there will also be an acknowledgement of Scouts, first graders will do a rendition of “Proud to be an American,” and a student will read a remembrance of 9/11 about what happened that day, according to principal Tammi Rainville.