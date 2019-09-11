Prep tennis roundup: Golden Valley and West Ranch win, Hart falls to Windward

With the start of Foothill League action a week away, the local girls tennis teams have been preparing by playing tough preleague competition.

It was no different Wednesday afternoon, as Golden Valley, Hart and West Ranch all had matches on the docket.

The Grizzlies traveled to Moorpark to face the Musketeers, winning 12-6 behind a strong performance from the doubles teams.

Kennedi Williams and Evelyn Kong led the charge as the No. 1 doubles team, winning all three of their sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-0. The No. 2 team of Mindy Mello and Roselyn Uy also won all three sets with scores of 6-1, 6-0 and 6-4.

The No. 3 team of Julie Jeon and Ashley Yoon took two of three sets including a tiebreaker set, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5), 4-6.

No. 1 singles player Makayla Zareno took two of three, dropping her first set 2-6 before winning 6-3 and 6-1. No. 3 singles player Ashleigh Azarraga also won two of three, 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.

Jaiden Goudey, the Grizzlies’ No. 2 singles player, lost 0-6, 4-6 in her first two sets. Star Hartnek subbed in for Goudey in the last set and lost 0-6.

Hart faced Windward, a team the Indians narrowly defeated on games last year in a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 wildcard match.

The Wildcats bested the Indians this time around, winning 15-3.

No. 1 singles player Cameron Schwartz won one of three sets, finishing with scores of 1-6, 3-6 and 6-4. The No. 1 doubles team of Julia Estrada and Hannah Heiber also captured one win 6-3, losing 4-6 and a tough tiebreaker set 6-7 (6-8) in the other two.

Andee Bates subbed in for Juliah Hannah and won a set 6-4 alongside Grace Howell.

West Ranch traveled to Pacific Palisades, but instead of playing a typical match, the teams opted to play an “8 Game Pro Set.”

In a “Pro Set,” the winner of the match must win at least eight games with a minimum advantage of two or more games.

West Ranch won 5-1 behind a strong showing from freshman Annette Robertson. Robertson played as the No. 1 singles player winning her set 8-2. Senior Chase Eisenberg won her set 8-4 as the No. 2 singles player.

All three West Ranch doubles teams were victorious. Shaira Busnawi and Angelina Ciuffo won 8-4 in the No. 1 slot, Brooke Johnston and Kayla Halberstam won 8-4 as the No. 2 team and Allie Hinsley and Macy Muxlow won their set 8-2.

