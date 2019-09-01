Puddle of Mudd coming to Canyon Santa Clarita

By Perry Smith, Sunday Signal Editor

Just a week before the release of the band’s newest release, “Welcome to Galvania,” Puddle of Mudd is on the road again, and coming to Canyon Santa Clarita on Saturday, Sept. 7.

As part of a nationwide tour to promote the new album, the group responsible for hits such as “She Hates Me,” “Control” and “Blurry,” among others, is bringing their rock sound to a new generation of music fans.

Formed in 1991, the group had a huge success with its major-label debut album, “Come Clean,” in 2001 — which sold more than 5 million — and has been making music ever since.

The group became a national draw and was incorporated all over pop culture during their hay day, making appearances in TV, video games and more, and the band is still led by singer and guitarist Wesley Reid Scantlin, who’s joined by Matt Fuller, on lead guitar and backing vocals); Michael John Adams on bass/backing vocals; and Dave Moreno on drums/backing vocals.

Opening for the group are rock bands Generation Mangled and A Story Beneath.