Ravee Rowley | Enjoying the Articles

Just sayin’ I really enjoy the articles, opinions, and editorials from everyone.

Awhile ago I contacted The Signal to suggest an article about Camp Pyles and it was nice to see the article a short time later, and imagine my surprise upon reading the Sunday Signal article by Michele Buttelman about historical restaurants in the San Fernando Valley and Beeps Diner was mentioned, as my son and daughter-in-law have owned it since 1980 after purchasing it from the original owners.

It’s on the corner of Sherman Way and Woodley and has been there since 1947 and, needless to say it’s a great place to eat as are all the restaurants highlighted!

Ravee Rowley, Santa Clarita