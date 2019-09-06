Saugus aiming to keep hot start alive against Redondo Union

The 2019 season couldn’t have started any better for the Saugus football team, which has put up 77 points and allowed zero in return in two games, both on the road.

The Centurions (2-0) will look to continue their hot start as they defend their home turf on Friday night against Division 6 foe Redondo Union.

“I think it is very critical to start off very hot,” said Cade Gallagher before the start of the season. “Last year we started off better than expected and it led to a great season. We need to start off very hot like we know we can and if we all do our jobs and believe in the guys to the right and left of us I think we will do great tomorrow and all season.”

Saugus has stuck to its successful recipe of running the ball and picking the right spots for quarterback Colton FitzGerald to let it rip, but it all starts and ends with the Centurions’ sound and disciplined defense.

Against Granada Hills Charter in the season opener Saugus allowed 142 total yards, all of which were rushing. Against Agoura on Friday, the Centurions shored up their defense even more, giving up just 26 total yards all game.

Saugus has an interception, fumble recovery and five sacks so far through two games.

“On defense just doing our assignments, getting to the ball and wrapping up,” senior Josh Bond said about where the defense needs to improve after the first game of the season.

“I know that we could do great things, I trust every single guy. They know what they’re doing, just trust the process and the work,” Gallagher said about the defense. “They all just get to the ball, that’s what we do, focus on pursuit. It’s intimidating for the offense to come up because we’re just going to keep coming and coming and coming.”

The Centurions’ defense will be put to the test tonight against the Sea Hawks (1-0), who boast an athletic quarterback in junior Daniel Webb. In Redondo Union’s season opener against Simi Valley, a 28-12 win, Webb completed 14-of-24 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns. He also tallied 21 yards on 12 carries.

Junior Kale Nilsen could also be featured in a prominent role in the backfield. He carried the ball nine times for 37 yards and a score.

Saugus will try to match the Redondo Union with its own power rushing game.

Junior running back Julian Bornn made his 2019 debut on Friday, and carried the ball three times for 10 yards to go along with two catches for 43 yards.

Bond has carried the ball 12 times for 121 yards and three touchdowns, a 10.1 yards per carry average. He also has four catches for 19 yards and a score.

Senior Cameron Warr has toted the rock 11 times for 33 yards and also caught five passes for 79 yards and a score.

The game is slated to begin at 7 p.m. at College of the Canyons.