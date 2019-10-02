Circle of Hope hosting Afternoon Tea to celebrate ’15 Years of Hope’

Circle of Hope will bring the Santa Clarita Valley cancer community together to “Celebrate 15 Years of Hope” with their 15th annual Afternoon Tea.



The Oct. 12 event is expected to feature a three-course meal, silent auction, raffle, music and, of course, tea. This year, they plan to add a live auction, as well.



Afternoon Tea has had different themes throughout its history, but for its 15th year, the committee decided to remember the past by making this year’s theme a celebration of everything that the nonprofit has accomplished since its first tea in 2005.



There are expected to be 30 tables, each representing a theme from a previous year to “Celebrate 15 Years of Hope,” said Pam Ripling, the co-chair of Afternoon Tea and former executive director of Circle of Hope.



All proceeds from the event go directly to breast cancer patients, providing financial assistance to those who either do not have medical insurance or whose expenses aren’t fully covered. Circle of Hope also plans to use the proceeds to meet educational and emotional needs of cancer patients.



Afternoon Tea is expected to include a keynote address by Melanie Meyer, who, with her husband Jeff, owns a financial planning firm with Thrivent Financial. Meyer is an active volunteer in the community who has helped build homes in El Salvador, Macedonia, Thailand, and here in the Santa Clarita Valley with Habitat for Humanity.



Meyer, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma last fall, will be there to “provide inspiration for those undergoing cancer treatment by sharing the story of her own journey with cancer,” Ripling said.



According to Ripling, this celebration is also expected to commemorate David Neubauer, a magician with Magic Castle who had performed at Afternoon Tea since its first tea in 2005, who recently lost his own battle with cancer.



Ripling is excited to see the impact this event will have for the SCV cancer community as well as for tea attendees to experience some of the anniversary surprises.



This event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 0ct. 12, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, located at 24500 Town Center Drive. The cost is $85. For more information visit circleofhopeinc.org/tea

