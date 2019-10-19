Letters to the Editor

Daniel Naylor | A Letter from an Aspiring Eagle Scout

I’m a resident of Canyon Country and I am writing this letter as it is a requirement for my Eagle Scout rank. As you may have heard, the fire near the city has closed down schools and the freeway. From the perspective of a student in the William S. Hart Union High School District, I’d like to say that it has caused me an inconvenience as I was supposed to finish an essay in my class today. Aside from that, I have no other opinions to express. Thank you for allowing me to share my opinion, and thus helping me achieve my goal of Eagle Scout.

Daniel Naylor

Canyon Country

Signal Contributor

