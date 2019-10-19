Daniel Naylor | A Letter from an Aspiring Eagle Scout

I’m a resident of Canyon Country and I am writing this letter as it is a requirement for my Eagle Scout rank. As you may have heard, the fire near the city has closed down schools and the freeway. From the perspective of a student in the William S. Hart Union High School District, I’d like to say that it has caused me an inconvenience as I was supposed to finish an essay in my class today. Aside from that, I have no other opinions to express. Thank you for allowing me to share my opinion, and thus helping me achieve my goal of Eagle Scout.

Daniel Naylor

Canyon Country