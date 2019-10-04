Fil-Am Association hosting Bulaklakan celebration at Sports Complex

By Kaitlyn Nickersn

The Santa Clarita Sports Complex is set to be transformed for a celebration of Filipino Culture at the 2019 Bulaklakan or Festival of Flowers.

The Oct. 12 event is planned to feature Filipino music, dance, poetry and traditional cuisine. A parade of flowers, featuring many people from the SCV Filipino-American community, is expected to be the main event of Bulaklakan, which means flower in Filipino.

Bulaklakan is hosted by the Fil-Am Association of SCV, which includes more than 4,500 Filipino-American families living in the valley. Their mission is to inspire the Filipino-American community to pursue “the promotion and perpetuation of Filipino culture and heritage while assimilating with mainstream America at the same time” as well as to introduce to the SCV Filipino “cultural, civic and humanitarian activities,” Jocelyn Reyes, president of the Fil-Am Association of SCV, wrote in an email.

Fil-Am Association is putting this event on in partnership with SCV Sister Cities, a part of the Santa Clarita Valley International Program. Santa Clarita’s sister cities include Tena, Ecuador, and Sariaya, Philippines.

The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, located at 20979 Centre Point Parkway. Tickets are $35. To purchase tickets email Jocelyn Reyes at [email protected] or visit fil-am-of-scv.ecwid.com.