Mark Elfont | Trump Stages Stealth Attack on Medicare

President Trump’s attempt to dismantle Medicare, the most successful medical insurance program for Americans, is no longer a conspiracy theory. While addressing a senior center in Florida, he claimed, “As long as I’m president, no one will lay a hand on your Medicare benefits.”

What he didn’t tell them was that his executive order is a stealth attack on the very program he’s swearing to protect. Buried within the the order is a provision that would destroy Medicare by driving its costs to an unsustainable level.

At the same time, Trump is proposing to turn more of the program over to commercial insurers through Medicare Advantage programs.

Put simply, he’s proposing to privatize Medicare.

It is time for the American public to wake up and see what this president is doing to ensure that his corporate backers continue to support him while taking billions more dollars out of the health system of the country.

Mark Elfont, Valencia