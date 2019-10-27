Molly Hatchet set to rock Canyon Santa Clarita

For more than 40 years, Molly Hatchet has been a leader in Southern rock, in a similar vein to Lynyrd Skynyrd and 38 Special, and now, their Santa Clarita Valley fans can catch them live when they come to town.

Their sound is described as “a mixture of blues, country, gospel and the English invasion of rock and roll,” according to the Canyon Santa Clarita website, which also note the group was, “named after a famous 17th-century axe murderess ‘Hatchet Molly,’ who would behead her lovers with the hand tool Lizzy Borden made famous.”

After the band’s self-titled debut in 1978, the group eventually reached multi-platinum success and continues to tour the country, playing their hits, such as “Flirtin’ with Disaster.” With more than a dozen albums to their credit, the band’s lineup may have changed dramatically over the decades, but the music remains true to its Southern rock roots, or as the band notes on its website: “Rest assured, Molly Hatchet is a band, that after 40 years, is always workin’ hard, playin’ tough, livin’ fast, and still ‘Flirtin’ with Disaster.’”

The band is coming to town Sunday, Nov. 10, and slated to perform after opening sets by The Bloozamps and Prima Donna Rising.

Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, by phone at 888-645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit WheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.