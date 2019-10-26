No. 21: Sandy Sanchez

Sandy Sanchez has been a welcoming community presence for FivePoint, which is planning and developing the future of the west side of the Santa Clarita Valley. Her longtime community involvement is comforting to see in a company so important to our area’s outlook.

For the last five years, Sandy Sanchez has held an important role as a voice for FivePoint in the Santa Clarita Valley. The community development director for FivePoint has led the messaging for the future of Valencia’s development, west of Interstate 5. She also develops strategy on outreach and advocacy for FivePoint.

Before joining FivePoint, Sanchez was the director of government affairs for the Los Angeles/Ventura chapter of the Business Industry Association, an industry group that supports development in Southern California. Sanchez’ experience in working to create a more business-friendly environment in the region.

She’s also considered a leader among her colleagues, as she was named chair-elect for BizFed, or the Los Angeles County Business Federation, another business-advocacy group. Sanchez’ involvement also extends to the Los Angeles Economic Development Corp., which she serves as a member of the governing board, and the SCV Chamber of Commerce, as a member of the board of directors.