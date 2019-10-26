No. 49: Brian Koegle

Brian Koegle’s legal expertise and community leadership skills have made him a huge asset to not only the Santa Clarita Valley’s largest law firm, but also to our nonprofit organizations, colleges and community resources where he’s constantly there to help.

A longtime presence at Poole Shaffery & Koegle, the firm recently added Brian Koegle’s name to the door because he’s part of a tradition and legacy the firm has established, and plans to continue for the foreseeable future.

Poole Shaffery & Koegle not only play roles in the most high-profile cases involving the Santa Clarita Valley’s business community, but it also usually has a hand in its most significant transactions.

But the influence of Koegle and the firm go far beyond the board room or the courtroom: Koegle frequently leads talks and instruction that demonstrate his mastery of complicated legal nuances for the business community, which help ensure owners understand the laws in a constantly changing regulatory environment.

Koegle has also used his influence and connections to support College of the Canyons, where he’s a member of its Hall of Fame, in a recent bond measure that will provide significant upgrades for the college’s two campuses, in Valencia and Canyon Country.