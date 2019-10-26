No. 48: Ivan Volschenk

Ivan Volschenk has quickly become a vital part of our business community through the network he’s played an integral role in rebuilding at the SCV Chamber of Commerce. His work on behalf of local industry has helped the area maintain its business-friendly reputation.

Ivan Volschenk, principle for Evolve Business Strategies, has taken the efforts to restore the SCV Chamber of Commerce and led it to a status that now has it ranked among the top chambers for the region.

The organization has grown by leaps and bounds since Evolve took over operations, building on the work done by The Musella Group.

The SCV Chamber of Commerce represents more than 65,000 member employees, claiming on behalf of members to be the “Voice of business” for the Santa Clarita Valley.

Under Volschenk’s leadership, the SCV Chamber and its 1,100 member businesses have created countless partnerships that provide benefits for the community, such as NextSCV, which is fostering a new generation of business leadership.

Networking, advocacy, promotion and education are just a few of the many services the chamber helps provide through its targeted “value-driven” programming efforts. New outreach like the Small Business Council looks to make a difference in how businesses network.