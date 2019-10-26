No. 51: Kathie Martin

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency PIO Kathie Martin is the voice for one of our most important resources and, just like the agency she works for, she provides top-notch service for SCV residents, to ensure water-users have the information they need.

Kathie Martin provides a variety of functions for the SCV Water Agency, which is really only a few years old. Martin came to the agency when it was known as the Castaic Lake Water Agency in December 2017.

Leading the outreach effort for a brand-new entity, as the water agency represented a merger of the CLWA, the Newhall Water District and the Valencia Water District. This herculean effort required consolidating services, and incredible amount of messaging and countless hours of working with the public.

Martin also holds a leadership position with the California Public Information Officials, a professional group for spokespersons. She comes to the Santa Clarita Valley from Apple Valley, where she earned multiple awards and was considered the voice of its town hall for 20 years.

She’s used that experience to quickly become a trusted voice in the SCV, whether that means informing residents about water-conservation classes, or letting them know about programs for ratepayers and new projects.