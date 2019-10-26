No. 50: Brian O’Connor

The city of Santa Clarita relies on responsible corporate partners like Princess Cruises, and Vice President Brian O’ Connnor is a big reason why one of the world’s most successful cruise lines has such a great relationship with the community that surrounds its headquarters.

Brian O’ Connnor is a Princess Cruises executive who leads the cruise liner’s public relations and marketing efforts as the vice president of brand and corporate communications. O’ Connor is not only a leader in the Santa Clarita Valley business community, he’s a leader in his highly competitive field.

Prior to joining Cunard in 2006, O’Connor was director of public relations at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, where he was accountable for publicity and media relations for more than 125 events. For Princess Cruises, he leads a brand that’s one of the best-known names in cruising, taking more than 1 million passengers each year to more than 300 worldwide destinations on six continents.

O’Connor joined the company as director, public relations for Cunard Line, and has also served as a past president and five-term member of the board for the Los Angeles chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.