No. 23: Bill Miranda

Bill Miranda has been a strong advocate for the business community during his term as a City Councilman, re-affirming the decision made by his fellow council members when they made his appointment. Our City Council is a major reason why the Santa Clarita Valley is a great place to live.

As someone who’s been involved in the Santa Clarita Valley’s business community as a small-business owner and someone who’s worked on behalf of industry, through advocacy for the Latino Chamber of Commerce, and now the SCV Chamber of Commerce, Councilman Bill Miranda has been a steady presence for business.

Owner and publisher of Our Valley Santa Clarita, Miranda, an East Coast transplant and Air Force veteran, can claim corporate experience in multiple Fortune 500 companies, as well as a master’s degree in management systems — which is all part of the package he brings to the dais for Santa Clarita.

A 35-plus-year resident of Santa Clarita, Miranda fulfilled his appointment in 2017 and then elected to a full term in 2018.

Whether through his work on behalf of veterans with his support for the Veterans Historical Plaza or businesses through his work with the Latino Business Alliance to support the community.