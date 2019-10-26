No. 24: Joe Messina

As a member of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board, Joe Messina has been a longtime voice for Santa Clarita Valley high school students, and his dedication to developing opportunities for children has been vital to our community as it continues to grow.

Joe Messina, a longtime board member for the William S. Hart Union High School District, has consistently advocated for career technical education, and understands the importance of providing a solid education, as well as career paths, in our junior highs and high schools. Creating alternatives, as well as more roads for students to explore, have been defining characteristics of his time on behalf of the school board. And as a small-business owner and entrepreneur, Messina uses his real-world experience to encourage students to take any path possible to pursue their dreams.

He worked for years to help make Castaic High School a reality for the Hart District, which happened earlier this year after literally decades of planning. He remains committed to making sure our students have the best tools available to learn.

His honest approach from the dais has never left students with a voice on behalf of their career paths.