No. 25: Holly Schroder

When you have so many interests at play when it comes to industry and commerce in the Santa Clarita Valley, it’s important to have a unifying force keeping an eye on the big picture, and the SCV is lucky to have SCV Economic Development Corp. CEO Holly Schroeder in that role.

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp. plays an extremely important role in the SCV’s economy, and Holly Schroeder has been its unquestioned leader since 2013.

As an agency that’s primary goal is to help attract and grow jobs in the area, it’s been incredibly successful, and one only has to look at how frequently Santa Clarita lands on the list of top places to do business for evidence of that.

Schroeder manages to support businesses thanks to her own experience in the business world. The SCVEDC has helped the area attract major corporations like Sunkist, and helped companies like MechanixWear grow.

The SCVEDC is also a strong resource for Santa Clarita Valley small and large businesses that have a longtime presence here, too. The organization recently launched a jobs board to help local companies find local workers, and vice versa.