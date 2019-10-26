No. 27: Wayne Crawford

Wayne Crawford is a model citizen for the city of Santa Clarita, the way he has been extremely successful with his business in the private sector and then making a significant effort to use that success to support a countless number of schools up here.

Wayne Crawford and his company Santa Clarita Concrete, are integral to the modern foundation of the SCV, quite literally. His company has been a part of tens of millions of dollars worth of projects. The foundations of Canyon High and West Ranch High schools were two of the many campuses that were built upon thanks to Santa Clarita Concrete.

His charity and support have helped numerous local nonprofits and resources, such as the Boys & Girls Club, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Carousel Ranch, which provides equine therapy for children with special needs at its facility in Sand Canyon.

Carousel Ranch, in fact, has a riding area dedicated to the Crawfords, who’ve given large amounts of support in a variety of ways over the years. Crawford also made a significant contribution in the effort to construct the University Center several years back, which was part of why he was given COC’s highly regarded Silver Spur Award.