No. 29: Joe Caso

Joe Caso of Frontier Toyota is one of the business owners out here who frequently give generously to support community activities in the Santa Clarita Valley without ever having to be asked, whether it’s little league athletics or local high school sports teams.

While Joe Caso has a great deal of success selling cars and trucks in the Santa Clarita Valley, he’s also been a loud voice for safety behind the wheel, evidence of which can be seen every year during the dealership’s annual Frontier Toyota / Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic, which raises hundreds of thousands of dollars each year for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The event is a benefit for our local hospital’s emergency room services and programs. There’s never been a time when the hospital has been able to show more for its community contributions, with a patient tower just having opened.

The community investment of the Caso family can be seen during the White Ribbon program each year, in which volunteers throughout the SCV hand out ribbons to honor and remember the lives of young people who’ve been killed in car crashes. His concern and passion for the future generations in the area where he lives sets an example for the community.