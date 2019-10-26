No. 30: Mike Kuhlman

William S. Hart Union High School District Superintendent Vicki Engbrecht is passing the torch to another former Canyon High School principal, and the district is lucky to have Mike Kuhlman’s experience to continue to lead one of the best districts in the state.

Mike Kuhlman has been another consistent force who’s worked on behalf of Santa Clarita Valley students at the junior high and high school level for more than 20 years.

Kuhlman’s career with the Hart School District began in 1997 when he was hired to teach social studies at Saugus High School, including as a mentor-teacher and Advanced Placement teacher.

In 2001, Kuhlman was asked to become assistant principal of Canyon High School where he served until 2006. In 2004, he served as interim principal at Rancho Pico Junior High School. In 2012, Kulhman was named the principal of Canyon High School, and held that position until December 2014 when he was offered the district role of being the new assistant superintendent of educational services.

Next year, Kuhlman is set to take the helm of the largest school district in the Santa Clarita Valley in terms of size and enrollment, keeping the district in experienced hands.