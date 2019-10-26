No. 47: Stephanie English

County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office does an amazing job representing hundreds of thousands of county residents, and she does it with an amazing team of people like Stephanie English, who really understand the Santa Clarita Valley and are able to meet the needs of our neighbors.

Stephanie English’s experience working for the constituents of Los Angeles County’s 5th District dates back to her work with the Los Angeles Country Fire Department, when she was the voice for our first responders in the midst of some of our most harrowing and challenging of times, with expertise that she shares with SCV residents, whether it’s from her work in public safety and fire prevention, or important outreach through media communications. She’s earned numerous recognitions for her work in that field during incidents like the Station Fire, which burned more than 160,000 acres.

In addition to being a calming presence for residents during some of the SCV’s most dangerous brush fires, working with media outlets like The Signal to make sure residents are aware of county resources available, she’s now working with Los Angeles County officials on an even bigger scale.

English has also made valuable contributions to the American Heart Association’s work through fundraising and support for her efforts to raise awareness about proper techniques for CPR.