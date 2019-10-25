Overnight fire update: Tick Fire burning homes, more evacuations, 14 freeway closed

Additional structure fires erupted overnight as the Tick Fire continued to burn in the eastern Santa Clarita Valley, crossing over Highway 14 and forcing additional evacuations, including Sand Canyon, and closing the 14 freeway in both directions.

Additional details will be reported throughout the morning. Current developments include, as of 4:15 a.m. Friday:

• Highway 14 closed in both directions. The Fire Department posted on Twitter at approximately 3:15 a.m.: “The Fire has jumped the 14 fwy. The 14 is closed in both directions, North bound from Golden Valley, South bound from Escondido Cyn. Additional evacuations are now in place South of 14 fwy east of Sand Cyn, north of Placerita Cyn.,west of Agua Dulce.”

• According to the Fire Department’s official Twitter account, “ALL of Sand Canyon from the 14 to Placerita is under evacuation (not just east of Sand Cyn), and Fair Oaks will remain voluntary. Sierra Highway between Davenport and Golden Valley is also closed.”

