Patricia Suzanne | Stop Waving Protest Signs and Get to Work

If you watched the news in late September, you were treated to footage of Greta Thunberg, a frightened, emotional 16-year-old Swedish girl lecturing world leaders at the United Nations. Thunberg was bemoaning her “fate,” claiming that selfish adults are sacrificing the environment on the altar of greed.

To the extent that her speech may give a positive push to China and India, countries that generate the vast majority of the world’s pollution, I say “bravo.” But it’s time for climate activists to stop screaming at America, using our children and fear-mongering! I’m talking to YOU, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, with your “world is gonna end in 12 years” rhetoric.

Does the globe have pollution problems? Yes. Do we all want clean air and water? Of course. Is the world going to end in 2032? According to Al Gore, it should have been underwater in 2013 from melted Arctic sea ice.

Many organizations study the effects of air pollution, which the left considers a primary cause of “climate change.” Carbon emissions and all that. The World Health Organization, for example, publishes pollution data on the 40 largest population centers around the globe (cities with 5 million or more people). In the top half of their list you’ll find 16 cities in China and India. Rounding out the top 20 worst polluters are cities in Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Vietnam. NOT the United States.

And, in fact, climate change activists’ view of carbon dioxide, CO2, as a pollutant is the single biggest lie of the environmental movement. CO2 is not toxic. It’s essential food for plants, which “breathe” in CO2, use it to grow and then release oxygen into the atmosphere. In other words, CO2 is indispensable for life on Earth.

Nonetheless, climate militants are thrilled to use Greta Thunberg’s “shaming” speech as a rallying cry for restrictions on fossil fuels, air travel, cattle and their other favorite evils. She’s the new darling of the environmental grievance hustlers.

They love to use children.

For the #ClimateStrike last month, activists from 350.org recruited predominantly school children to play hooky and hit the streets. The protests were underwritten by left-wing fat cats George Soros, Michael Bloomberg, Tom Steyer and others. Hardly a “grassroots global movement,” as 350 describes itself.

Largely hidden from public view during this period was a glimmer of hope. Far from the misguided children being used as sign-waving props in the left’s quest for power, a group of conservatives did something tangible to improve the environment.

Rather than painting their faces and screaming epithets at their elders, some 200 Trump supporters cleaned up a homeless encampment in Los Angeles on Sept. 21. Donning white hazmat suits, gloves and masks, they spent nine hours clearing 50 tons of trash, without any assistance from the government.

And here in Santa Clarita on that same day, more than 1,000 volunteers turned out for the 25th annual River Rally. With no thought to politics, they hauled trash out of our beloved Santa Clara River, the last natural river in Southern California. Kudos to our city for organizing this event once again, and to locals for taking action.

The aforementioned #LosAngelesCleanup was organized by citizen activist Scott Presler from Virginia. Does this make sense? With all the environmentalists in Southern California, why did it take an out-of-state volunteer to marshal a productive brigade? Perhaps it’s because liberals (a majority of L.A.’s population), believe that government can, and should, solve all their problems.

That’s why they voted for Measure H in 2017, a quarter-cent sales tax hike billed as a remedy for homelessness. With this new slush fund, L.A. spent $619 million in 2018 to “fix” the homeless problem. The result? It’s grown worse. Any private company yielding such results would be declaring bankruptcy.

In round two, L.A.’s $77-million shelter expansion plan has thus far produced two facilities, with room for 147 people. Do the math. That’s more than $523,000 per person. And check out what they have in mind for Venice Beach:

http://bit.ly/VeniceHomeless.

Downright terrifying!

On the other hand there’s Presler, a young, gay, long-haired Trump supporter with a social media following. He asks a simple but profound question: “How can you clean the planet when you can’t clean your own city?”

On Sept. 25, Presler posted the following on his Facebook page: “I’m at the border, where waste and filth are flowing into the U.S. from Mexico. I want to cordially invite

@GretaThunberg to join me at the border to clean up this mess…”

Whaddya think, Greta? Maybe you and your admirers might roll up your sleeves?

Patricia Suzanne is a professional writer, retired small business owner, and conservative Republican activist. She lives in a modest Newhall home, where the money required for annual property taxes could pay a full year’s rent on a two-bedroom furnished home in Arkansas.